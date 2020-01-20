Police are investigating a home invasion robbery on Jan. 18 on Belfry Lane off Smoketown Road in the Lake Ridge area.
Officers were called to the home at 2:25 a.m., where the resident reported they were in the basement when three unknown masked intruders forced their way in through a locked door.
The suspects brandished firearms and took one of the resident’s purses before fleeing on foot, police said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
A police K-9 responded and searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The only suspect descriptions were three individuals wearing masks, dark colored hooded sweatshirts and pants. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.