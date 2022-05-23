An investigation is underway into the death of a 38-year-old inmate at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Officers were called to the jail at 9320 Lee Ave. in Manassas Sunday at 6:42 a.m. after inmate Wilber Heovany Garcia Benitez was found unresponsive in his cell, Prince William Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Jail officers and medical staff provided first aid until medics arrived. Garcia Benitez was pronounced dead at the jail.
His remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine cause of death, but police say no foul play is suspected.
Garcia Benitez had been jailed since April 28 on a felony animal cruelty charge, according to Prince William County General District Court records.
