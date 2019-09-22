Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Fredericksburg man incarcerated at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
On Saturday at 9:36 a.m., officers were called to the jail at 9320 Lee Ave. in Manassas to investigate an unconscious inmate, police said in a news release.
Jail staff reported that a correctional officer found the inmate, identified as Dale Wayne Fox Jr., unresponsive in his jail cell around 9:30 a.m. during a routine cell check.
Jail staff provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The exact cause of death will be made by the state Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy and toxicology results.
Police did not say why Fox was jailed.
