Prince William County police say a person was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Sherwood Place off U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the scene before 5 p.m. and arrived to find one victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. That person's injuries did not appear life-threatening.
The shooter's vehicle was described as a black Audi with all windows tinted.
The incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public, police said. Expect heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
