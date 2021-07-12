Police are on the scene of a shooting in Dale City this morning, with one victim being flown by helicopter to a trauma center.
The incident occurred about 10 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Still Place off Minnieville Road.
Area residents can expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues, police said.
No suspect information has been released. One victim was being flown by helicopter from the ball fields on Minnieville Road to a trauma center.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.