At least one person was shot early Sunday morning on Woodside Drive in Woodbridge.
Police say a man was found in the 1600 block of Woodside Drive in the Featherstone area around 12:30 a.m. suffering a gunshot wound. The man was flown by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Police said there was no active threat to the community, but residents should expect heavy police presence in the area.
Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.