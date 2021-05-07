Police are searching for suspects in a Friday afternoon shooting in the 3500 block of Forestdale Avenue in Dale City.
A man was wounded and flown by helicopter from Bel Air Elementary School to a nearby trauma center. His condition is unknown.
Police say no suspects are in custody and a large law-enforcement presence is in the area.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.