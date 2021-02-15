Shots were fired during a large party at a home in Nokesville early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 9300 block of Dawson Creek Drive at 1:18 a.m., where they learned multiple rounds were fired at a party at the home, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Most of the attendees dispersed following the gunshots and before officers arrived at the home. Police did locate several shell casings and further evidence a shooting occurred, Perok said.
A police K-9 and helicopter searched the heavily wooded area in an attempt to locate anyone who may have been injured. No victims or suspects were identified or located.
