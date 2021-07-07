Police are investigating armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Dumfries and Dale City over the holiday weekend.
On Saturday at 2:23 a.m., police were called to the 7-Eleven at 14820 Cloverdale Road in Dale City after the clerk reported a masked man walked in, walked around for a short time, approached the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The gunman fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and wasn’t found during a police K9 search, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The robber was described as Black, about 5 foot 5 and 150 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a black neck gaiter, all black clothing and carrying a firearm.
On Monday at 4:02 a.m., a gunman walked into the 7-Eleven at 18075 Fraley Blvd. in Dumfries, approached the counter, brandished a firearm and demanded money.
During the encounter, the suspect fired a round into the display case behind the counter before fleeing the store, Carr said. The store was occupied by customers at the time. No one was injured.
The only suspect description is an unknown race male wearing all black clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.