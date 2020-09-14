Prince William County police are investigating separate weekend shootings in Woodbridge that left two men injured.
The first was reported at 1:58 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Bowes Lane outside Dale City. The shooter was at the home of an acquaintance where argument ensued, police said. At one point, the shooter brandished a firearm and shot the victim, a 48-year-old man. He fled prior to police arriving.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A police K-9 and helicopter with Fairfax County police responded to search for the suspect who was not found.
Detectives have obtained warrants charging Daniel Amankwah Gyasi, 30, of the Wind Ridge Drive in Stafford, with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Later on Saturday, at 2:54 p.m., officer were called to the 16500 block of Sherwood Place in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. On arrival, they found a 35-year-old man outside of a home suffering from gunshot injuries, Carr said.
Officers rendered aid to the victim before he was flown to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred earlier in the day between two groups, one of which included the victim, Carr said. The groups eventually dispersed and separated. A short time later, an occupant in a dark colored vehicle drove by the residence and fired towards the victim, striking him in the lower body.
The driver then fled the area and the police were contacted. While canvassing, officers located two unoccupied vehicles with damage from being struck by a projectiles.
The incident does not appear to be random, Carr said. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(1) comment
Life in Hoodbridge where all lives matter....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.