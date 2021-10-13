The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an Oct. 7 attack on a teenage girl jogging on the W&OD Trail in the area northwest of the trail access point from Tuscarora Creek Park.
The girl reported being grabbed by a man while she was jogging on the trail around 6 p.m. A bicyclist collided with the suspect, who then fled the area on foot.
He was described as white, between 6’00” to 6’04”, with dark brown, curly, shoulder-length hair. He had hairy arms, and was wearing tan cargo shorts and a blue, short-sleeved shirt.
Police are asking that the involved bicyclist, as well as any witnesses who have not already spoken to detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.