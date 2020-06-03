Fairfax County police officers on May 28 at 10:57 a.m. investigated the report of a man who allegedly was attempting to purchase a Maserati with fictitious information from Imperial Highline of Tysons, 8201 Leesburg Pike.
Officers arrested Clayton Rosenberg, 27, of Washington, D.C., after finding him in possession of stolen credit cards and fictitious identifications, police said.
Authorities have charged him with five counts of credit-card larceny, possession of a fictitious driver’s license, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement and obscuring or altering a vehicle-identification number.
