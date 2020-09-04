A McLean man asked to wear a mask at a Giant grocery store faces assault charges after, police say, he threatened a store employee at knife point and threw the knife at responding police officers.
Police were called to the store at 1454 Chain Bridge Road on Aug. 31 just before 1 p.m. for the disturbance.
Fairfax County police say the customer threatened an employee with a knife after being asked to wear a mask. He then stole an item from the store and ran away.
Officers found the man nearby and approached him to investigate. He threw the knife at the officers, but missed, police said.
Thomas Devanney, 33, was then arrested and charged with two counts of assault, police said.
Devanney was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and one officer was treated for a minor injury at the scene, police said.
