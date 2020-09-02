A man wanted in a violent Tuesday afternoon carjacking in the Yorkshire area was arrested Wednesday after, police say, he stole another vehicle.
The carjacking happened at 3:33 p.m. at Bull Run Road and Yorkshire Lane when the victim, a 44-year-old woman, stopped due to a flat tire. While she waited for assistance, she was approached by an unknown man who physically assaulted her before taking her car.
As the man drove away, he dragged the victim a short distance, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. The victim suffered minor injuries.
The car was located a short time later in the area of Mathis Avene in Manassas City. Officers, with assistance from Manassas City police and Manassas Park police, searched the area for the suspect who was not located. But a vehicle camera did capture his image, Perok said.
On Wednesday, Robert Michael Redfern, 41, was arrested after allegedly stealing another car in Manassas and fleeing into Fairfax, Perok said.
