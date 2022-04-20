Police say a naked man knocked on doors and made inappropriate gestures to two women who answered early Wednesday in Woodbridge.
At 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sutton Apartments in the 2300 block of Vantage Drive, where a 26-year-old woman reported answering a knock at her door to see a man she didn't know "without clothes on, exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures," police said in a news release.
The victim immediately closed the door and the man walked away, but returned and knocked on the victim's door several more times before police arrived.
While investigating that case, officers determined the man knocked on a second apartment door, where a 29-year-old woman answered and saw similar behavior.
Police said the culprit didn't attempt to force his way in and made no physical contact. He was described only as a Black male.
