A resident living in the 1300 block of Ross Drive, S.W., of Vienna on July 26 at 7 p.m. found an injured bat in her yard that she believed may have come into contact with her dog.
A Vienna police officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter for rabies testing.
