Expect heavy police presence at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge this evening after police were called to a fight, reportedly involving weapons.
Officers arrived and quickly determined no shots were fired, Prince William County police said on Twitter.
As of 6:30 p.m. officers remained on the scene investigating and said police presence will continue.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
