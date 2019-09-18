Prince William County police responded to reports of shots fired near Woodbridge High School in Lake Ridge late this morning, but school officials say the sound was likely nearby tree cutting.
Police say they checked the area extensively and found no evidence of any gunfire.
School resource officers will remain at the school the rest of the day for precautionary purposes.
School officials say the noise was likely tree trimming nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.