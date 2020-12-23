A 29-year-old man has been charged with stalking and obscene sexual display after a series of Peeping Tom and indecent exposures incidents in the Georgetown Village community in Woodbridge.
Police say they have connected the suspect, Rees Amponsa Agyeman of no fixed address, to at least three incidents and are looking into at least two more.
Following an incident Friday, Dec. 18 in which a homeowner caught a stranger looking through the front window of a home on Wetherburn Court around 2:40 a.m., police have been called to two other similar crimes in that same area.
On Sunday at 7:30 p.m., a 45-year-old woma, reported that she looked out her sliding glass door into the backyard and saw a stranger man exposing himself, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said. The man made inappropriate gestures before fleeing on foot. No physical contact was made between the stranger and the victim.
Later that evening at approximately 9:47 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Beechtree Lane where a man matching the suspect’s description exposed himself to a 25-year-old woman.
The next morning, a victim from the Dec. 18 incident, a 55-year-old woman, saw the man in the 2800 block of Woodmark Drive and called police. She directed officers to the man, who was arrested.
The investigation revealed that between Dec. 11 and Monday, there were at least two encounters where the suspect was seen near the 55-year-old victim’s home, Carr said. On once occasion, the man exposed himself while making inappropriate gestures.
Police have charged Agyeman with two counts of obscene sexual display and one county of stalking, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Yeah. He was held without bond by the magistrate. Once he gets to his arraignment, he’ll be turned free by the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the District Judges. This publication, if it were looking out for the citizens of Prince William, should follow up on some of these cases and tell the citizens the TRUTH about what’s happening in the court house.
