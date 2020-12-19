Police are searching for a prowler who was seen looking through the window of a home Friday in the 2900 block of Wetherburn Court in Woodbridge.
The victim called police at 2:43 a.m. reporting that a stranger was looking through in the front window of their home. Video surveillance revealed that while the man was looking through the window, he lowered his pants before making inappropriate gestures, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
No contact was made between the Peeping Tom and the homeowner. A person acting in a similar manner and matching the suspect description has been seen in the area for the last couple of weeks, sometimes wearing a black jacket, Carr said.
The man is described as black, 18 to 25 years old, about 5 foot 8 and 180 pounds, with an average build, short twists in his black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt with NIKE written on the front, black pants with black/white checkers down the sides, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.