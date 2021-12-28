The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 12-year-old Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo, who may be in possession of the family's gold 2007 Toyota Camry.
Daniella left her home on Rope Drive in the Marumsco area of Woodbridge today, Tuesday, Dec. 28. The family's Camry has Virginia tags UTE-7727.
Daniella is presumed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and is listed as endangered due to her age, police said.
Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo is described as Hispanic female, about 4 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and white/gray pajama pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.