Police are investigating an armed carjacking of a food delivery driver Monday evening in Dale City.
At 8 p.m., the 28-year-old victim reported he was making a food delivery in the 14300 block of Westway Lane in the Dale Forest Apartments when he saw a black SUV with tinted windows parked behind his vehicle.
As the victim was getting into his car, an unknown man got out of the SUV and quickly approached the victim brandishing a firearm, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. During the encounter, the gunman grabbed the driver’s door before it closed and demanded the victim get out. The gunman then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled followed by the SUV.
The victim ran to a nearby business where police were contacted. Later that evening, property from the vehicle was recovered in the 3600 block of Forestdale Avenue a few miles away. No injuries were reported.
The gunman was described as a white man, about 5 foot 6 with a thin build and medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a gray fitted cap, a blue medical-style mask, and close-fitted clothes.
The stolen vehicle is a red, 2019 Buick Encore, red, with Virginia license plate ADAUM.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.