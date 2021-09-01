Fairfax County police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday night on Fairfax County Parkway in Reston.
Police were called to the area of Walnut Branch Road about 7:30 p.m. to investigate a wreck and found the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said on Twitter.
The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The suspect is described as Hispanic, heavy set, with a black shirt and long hair.
Southbound Fairfax County Parkway was closed at Walnut Branch Road as police investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.