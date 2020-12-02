Police have released surveillance photos in the search for a man who held up the Sunoco station in Gainesville on Sunday.
The man brandished a firearm before taking money from the Sunoco, as well as an employee's property.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(1) comment
At least he had his COVID mask on. Liberals should be happy at least he wasn’t ‘spreading’ during his robbery.
