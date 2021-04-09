Fairfax County police are searching for suspects in a Friday evening shooting outside Springfield Town Center, formerly Springfield Mall.
Police said one man was shot in the lower body around 5:45 p.m. and taken to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening.
The only suspect description was a black male in black clothes.
Police say preliminary, the shooting doesn't appear to be random.
