Prince William County police are searching for a man accused of assaulting and brandishing a gun at another man Saturday evening in the Manassas area.
Police were called to the 8600 block of Sudley Road in Manassas about 5:10 p.m., where the victim, a 51-year-old man, said he was walking in the parking lot when a stranger confronted him from his vehicle. The victim continued walking when the accused brandished a firearm and began yelling at the victim, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
During the encounter, the accused left the firearm in his vehicle before approaching the victim and striking him. After a brief struggle, a female acquaintance of the accused’s intervened and the parties separated. The accused and the acquaintance fled the area in the vehicle, Carr said.
The victim reported minor injuries and was treated by rescue personnel who responded to the scene. Following the investigation, officers identified the accused as Seth Jacob Reid and obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Reid, 44, lives in the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court in Manassas. He is wanted on charges of brandishing and assault and battery, Carr said.
