Police are searching for a man who fired shots during a fight Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court in Dumfries.
Officers were called to the scene after the altercation between people believed to know each other escalated into gunshots about 4:20 p.m.
A home was struck by bullets but there no were no injuries reported and no other property damage.
Two people involved in the initial fight were located and subsequently charged with assault and battery, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The shooter was not located and is believed to have fled the scene in a silver, four-door sedan. The investigation continues.
