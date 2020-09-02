Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.