Prince William County police are asking for the public's help finding a 20-year-old Woodbridge man last seen early Friday morning.
Alexander Joseph Thurston's car was found unoccupied at Occoquan Regional Park after he was last seen at 7:45 a.m., May 21, leaving his home on Catawaba Drive.
Police say Thurston is believed to be missing voluntarily, but may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Thurston is white, 20 years old, 5’8” and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black suit.
