The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault and attempted robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Dulles Retail Plaza in Sterling Thursday night.
The victim and his juvenile son were loading items into a vehicle outside of a store around 6:45 p.m. May 6, when a vehicle pulled up behind them. A verbal altercation ensued regarding the victim’s vehicle blocking the roadway. Two males exited the suspect vehicle, a silver passenger car, and further words were exchanged. One of the suspects brandished a firearm, demanded he give him whatever he had, and assaulted the adult male victim. The victim refused to give anything to the suspect and drove away with his juvenile son.
The suspects continued to follow the victims and at one point stopped their vehicle in front of the victim’s car in the area of Pacific Boulevard and blocked their path. The two male suspects exited their vehicle and the victim drove around the suspects and stopped at a nearby gas station to report the incident.
The adult male victim received minor injuries during the incident.
Both suspects were described as Black males, 6’1” to 6’2” with lean builds and dreadlock style hair. A female passenger in the suspect vehicle was described as a White female with long hair.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are working to identify the suspects involved in the assault and attempted robbery to contact Detective A. Perry of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.