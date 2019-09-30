Police are investigating an armed robbery this morning at a Woodbridge Sprint store.
Two armed men entered the business at 14089 Jefferson Davis Highway late Monday morning and took iPhones and cash.
No injuries were reported.
An increased police presence can be expected in the area as the investigation continues.
One of the robbers was described as black with a large build. He wore a white hoodie and black and gold pants.
The second was described as black with a light complexion, and tall, with hair in dreadlocks. He wore sweatpants and a camo jacket.
Anyone with information is asked at call police at 703-792-6500.
