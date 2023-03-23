A 33-year-old man is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who fell asleep during a gathering at an apartment in Woodbridge.
Alphonso Page of no fixed address is wanted on a rape charge, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
The 25-year-old victim called police March 18 at 8:54 a.m. reporting she fell asleep at a gathering in the 14100 block of Cove Landing Drive in Woodbridge and woke to an unknown man sexually assaulting her, Perok said.
The man left the apartment and the victim contacted police.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Alphonso Page and obtained a warrant for his arrest on March 23. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Perok said
Page is known to frequent the Arlington and Alexandria areas of Northern Virginia, southeast Washington D.C., and Prince George’s County in Maryland.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts his whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
