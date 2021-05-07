Prince William County police are searching for two suspects in an April 29 carjacking at the IKEA by Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.
The victim, a 23-year-old man, told police he was loading his car in the underground parking garage about 1:10 p.m. he was approached by two unknown men.
One grabbed and struck the victim before taking his property and attempting to flee in his vehicle, police said.
When the suspects were unable to start the vehicle, they fled in a dark colored Ford SUV. The victim immediately located other patrons in the parking garage who assisted him in contacting the police. No injuries were reported and the investigation continues.
Suspect descriptions:
- A black male, dark complexion, approximately 6’00”, 150lbs., with a thin build and black curly hair Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing and light colored jeans.
- A black male, with dark complexion, approximately 6’00”, 150lbs., with a thin build Last seen wearing a tan colored hooded sweatshirt with a small stripe along the hood.
