Prince William County police are searching for a man who tried to rob a BB&T branch in Lake Ridge on Wednesday.
The man walked in to the bank at 12435 Dillingham Square just before 5 p.m., approached the counter and passed a note to the teller demanding money and implying he was armed.
The man fled the bank, possibly on foot, without taking any money. No injuries were reported, and no weapon was seen, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The same man was possibly in the bank earlier in the day and nothing of note occurred during that encounter, Perok said.
The robber was Black, of an unknown age, with a medium to heavy build and last seen wearing a blue and gray flannel shirt, light-colored jeans, gray shoes, and a red hat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.