An employee at CVS Pharmacy, 2912 Chain Bridge Road in Oakton, on July 24 at 4:48 p.m. confronted a man who allegedly had stolen items previously from the store, Fairfax County police said.
The man assaulted the employee, took his personal property and ran away, police said.
Rescue personnel took the employee to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.