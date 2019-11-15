Virginia State Police is trying to locate one of the drivers involved in a fatal wreck early Friday in Culpeper County.
Earl J. Nicholson Jr., 38, of Fredericksburg, was transported from the scene, but he reportedly walked away from the ambulance when it arrived at a local hospital, VSP spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Nicholson was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer heading north on Route 522 or Sperryville Pike near Gibson Mill Road around 12:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center, colliding with a 2007 Saturn Ion heading south.
The driver of the Saturn, Pamela J. Mozingo, 54, of Culpeper, died at the scene.
Two passengers in the Saturn, both adult males, were flown transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholson can call Virginia State Police at #77 or 540-829-7766.
The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
Culpeper Fire and Emergency Services, and the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.