Prince William County police, park rangers and fire and rescue personnel will conduct a training exercise tonight in the 13000 block of Chinn Park Drive in Woodbridge.
Training is expected to last from 9-11 p.m. An increased police presence can be expected.
Police say there is no cause for concern during the exercise.
