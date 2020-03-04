A resident living in the 300 block of Johnson Street, S.W., told Vienna police on Feb. 20 at noon that he had received an e-mail stating he had won a large sum of money from Reader’s Digest.
The e-mail’s sender instructed the resident to send a certified check to ensure the collection of his winnings.
After the resident sent the check, he determined the e-mail was fraudulent, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.