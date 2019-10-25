A man living in the 500 block of Glyndon Street, N.E., received a call on Oct. 11 at 11:22 a.m. from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, who stated that the resident owed money and would be arrested if he did not pay, Vienna police said.
The caller transferred the resident to a person who claimed to be an FBI agent. The resident did as the callers instructed and obtained gift cards.
The man then called the individuals back to provide them with the information from the cards, police said.
