Police say a domestic dispute in Woodbridge early Wednesday ended with a woman hit in the head with a hammer and a man shot and seriously injured.
Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments at 1:03 a.m. for a shots fired call and there they found a 34-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life threatening.
The investigation revealed that the man had been in a domestic dispute with a woman he lives with and had hit her in the head with a hammer, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
She then brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body, Carr said.
Police have charged the woman, Yessica Asencio, 29, of the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue with two counts of malicious wounding, Carr said.
