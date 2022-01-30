Volunteer firefighters graduate
On Jan. 12, the Prince William County Fire & Rescue System held its volunteer firefighter recruit graduation ceremony at the Public Safety Training Center.
The class consisted of 10 recruits who completed six months of academic and physical training. The graduates are: Sophia Bunce, Drew Hendrix, Richard Lawson, Bao Nguyen and Cameron Wood of the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department; Bradley Arena, Eric Escalante, Bryanna Sprowls and Kiara Wardak of the Dale City VFD, and Alex Armstrong of the Manassas VFD.
