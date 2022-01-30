The Prince William County Fire and Rescue System recognized recipients of its 2021 Medal Day Awards in a virtual ceremony last month.
The fifth annual Medal Day Ceremony honored fire and rescue members for exemplary achievements and heroism and their daily commitment to service.
Technician of the Year: Technician II Ken Butler received this honor, issued for a uniformed employee at the rank of Technician I or II who demonstrates outstanding service, attitude and dedication during the year.
Officer of the Year: Lt. Michael Cozdeba received this award, issued for a uniformed employee at the rank of lieutenant and above who demonstrated outstanding service, attitude and dedication during the year.
Chief’s Commendation Awards: Andrea Brown, Katie Kitzmiller and Brian Misner received this award, issued to recognize an individual or group of individuals for actions taken on or off duty that reflect positively on the members, the department and the county.
