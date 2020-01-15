Prince William County police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash in Triangle and a multi-vehicle wreck in Manassas on Wednesday evening.
The Triangle accident happened at Jefferson Davis Highway and Quantico Gateway Drive. A man struck by a car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The driver remained on scene and was not injured. Drivers in the area were too to expect delays as the investigation continues.
A short time later, police were called to a four-vehicle crash at Dumfries Road and Lake Jackson Drive in the Manassas area.
Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and a third was expected to be flown by helicopter to a trauma center.
Drivers were told to expect delays in the area.
