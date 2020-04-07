A 14-year-old Manassas resident is accused of stabbing two people over the weekend, Manassas police announced Monday.
Police responded to the incident in the 10000 block of Barrington Park Circle around 12:59 a.m. April 4.
The investigation revealed the victims were involved in an argument and the suspect intervened resulting in both victims being stabbed, police spokesperson Sarah Maroney said.
Both victims were flown to a local hospital. A man sustained critical life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a woman, had injuries that were not life-threatening.
The teen is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
