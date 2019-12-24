Prince William police are investigating two recent armed robberies at Manassas-area businesses.
On Dec. 21, two masked men entered the Bowl America at 10641 Balls Ford Road around 1 a.m. One of the men had a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said. The other man pulled out a baton and grabbed money from the cash registers.
Both men fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported.
The men were described as black, around 5-foot-9 with thin builds. Both men were last seen wearing all black clothing, masks and gloves.
Around the same time on Dec. 23, two men entered the Comfort Inn at 7530 Williamson Blvd.
One of the men went to the back office and approached an employee, pulled out a firearm and demanded money, Carr said.
The second man went behind the counter, opened the cash register and took money before the men fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported.
Police searched the area, but the men weren’t located.
One of the men was described as black, 5-foot-10 and in his mid-twenties. He was wearing all black clothing with his face covered.
The only description for the other man was that he was in black clothing.
