The president of the Battlefield High School Athletic Booster Club has been charged with felony embezzlement, Prince William police announced Tuesday.
Matthew M. Jones, 44, of the 5800 block of Waterloo Bridge Circle was arrested Monday, said Sr. Officer Renee Carr, a police spokesperson.
In January, detectives with the Property Crimes Bureau began an investigation involving funds reported missing by the booster club, Carr said.
The investigation revealed that Jones had received funds which were to be used for sports camps last summer.
“Detectives learned that between May and November 2019, the accused fraudulently embezzled over $7,000 from the ABC and then used that money for personal gain,” Carr said.
Jones turned himself in Monday after detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.
He is expected in court Sept. 2. Bond information was not available.
