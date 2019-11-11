Police have obtained warrants charging a 32-year-old Bristow man with indecent exposure at the Sowder Village Square Target store, but they need help finding him.
On Nov. 2 at 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the store after a loss prevention officer reported a man inside one of the bathrooms exposing himself and making obscene gestures, Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
The suspect left the business prior to officers arriving.
Following the investigation, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Thomas Devanney, 32, of the 12200 block of Hooe Road in Bristow, Perok said.
Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Devanney is white, about 6’1” and 155 pounds with a thin build, short brown hair, blue eyes and an unshaven face.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
