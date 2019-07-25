A Woodbridge man who took his cell phone in for repairs is now facing charges after a store employee found suspected child pornography on the phone, Prince William police said.
Jose Luis Meza Torres, 46, of the 13700 block of Joyce Road in Woodbridge, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.
Police were contacted by a manager at the Woodbridge-area Sprint store around 12:41 p.m. July 20.
Meza Torres was arrested Tuesday, July 23, after an investigation by Special Victims Unit detectives led to nine additional arrest warrants, Carr said.
A court date was pending and bond information wasn’t available.
