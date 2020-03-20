With growing concern that the coronavirus could spread quickly in jails and prisons, Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Aswhorth said Friday afternoon that she is working to release non-violent offenders.
The governor requested Thursday that the state’s prosecutors, judges and law enforcement seek ways to reduce jail and prison populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are actively cooperating with the defense bar, the jail and the courts to facilitate the release of non-violent offenders who do not pose a risk to the public,” according to a statement from Ashworth’s office.
They are also encouraging the use of alternatives to incarceration, when appropriate, including house arrest, electronic monitoring and supervised pre-trial release.
“At the same time, the Office is mindful of our responsibility to make every effort to protect the people of our community from offenders who pose a threat to public safety,” the statement noted. “We will continue to oppose the release of persons charged with violent offenses, or sexual offenses, or that otherwise pose a danger to our community.”
State officials encouraged changes to arrests and sentencing measures on Thursday, but noted it wasn’t required.
“Obviously public safety is a consideration in all of these decisions,” , said Brian Moran, the state’s secretary of public safety. “But we would like to encourage our entire criminal justice system to take this virus very seriously…and protect those vulnerable populations — not only the inmates, but the personnel as well.”
In law enforcement interactions, the state is encouraging the use of a summons, Moran said Thursday.
“That means when the officer comes into contact with an individual, to use the summons as opposed to a custodial arrest, if public safety dictates,” he said.
