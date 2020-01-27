The two men accused in the fatal shooting and robbery at a Manassas-area Denny’s on Dec. 26 could avoid a death penalty sentence, based on where charges currently stand.

Both of the 22-year-old suspects will be in court next month to face charges that include second-degree murder, according to preliminary case information filed online. A conviction would carry a punishment of at least five years and no more than 40 years in prison.

Jordan Anderson of Manassas and Ryan Thomas Walker of Chantilly have preliminary hearings at the Prince William County General District Court scheduled Thursday, Feb. 6.

Gordon Baer, executive aide for Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, said the office doesn't comment on pending cases due to the Virginia State Bar’s rules of professional conduct.

Ashworth told InsideNoVa last month that at Anderson's preliminary hearing, her office will aim to show probable cause and that Anderson was the shooter. From there, Anderson’s case will be sent to a grand jury to decide if there is probable cause. If so, his case will be scheduled for trial, she said.

According to police, Anderson and Walker entered the Denny’s at 8201 Sudley Road around 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 26 and demanded cash and cell phones from diners and employees.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was walking into the restaurant as the two robbers were leaving.

Walker allegedly struck Ozgur in the head with a baton before Anderson shot him in the upper body, police said. Ozgur died at an area hospital from his injuries. Ozgur was a DoorDash driver picking up an order from the restaurant for deliveries.

A second victim, publicly identified only as a 34-year-old man from Rixeyville, was also shot in the upper body while complying with the robbers’ demands inside the restaurant, police said. He was treated for serious injuries at an area hospital.

Anderson has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday, Dec. 29, in Fairfax County.

Walker is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and attempted robbery of a business. He was arrested in Maryland. Both men are currently being held without bond at the Prince William Adult Detention Center.