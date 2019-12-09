Two Dumfries-area restaurants have reported armed robberies this month.
Employees at the Pizza Hut at 17982 Main St. reported that a masked man with a gun entered the business around 10:23 p.m. on Dec. 1. He demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount. No injuries were reported.
The man was described as black and around 5-foot-6. He was wearing a mask, black sweatshirt and black pants.
On Dec. 9, an employee of the IHOP at 3914 Fettler Park Drive reported that a masked man with a handgun entered the store around 6:32 a.m. The man demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount. No injuries were reported.
The man was described as black with brown hair. He was wearing a white bandana over his face, a black jacket and blue jeans.
(2) comments
Part and parcel of living in a majority blue county.
You do know that the violent crime rate in PWC was actually higher when the county was predominantly white?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.